Olson's Ice Cream opens new location

If you're in the mood for ice cream, a new location in downtown Eau Claire offers 150 flavors to choose from.

Located on the corner of Barstow and Eau Claire Street, Olson's Ice Cream bring 25 new jobs to downtown. Based in Chippewa Falls, Olson's has been a Chippewa Valley staple for 75 years.

Dan Hunt co-owns Olson's Ice Cream with his son, Jeremy.

Dan said he is looking forward to being a part of downtown Eau Claire.

"We look forward to the communities support, but we also look forward to supporting the community," he said. "That's what we are here for."

Hunt said he is from Eau Claire and is excited to see how much emphasis the city is putting into developing the downtown area. Hunt said he hopes the popularity of his ice cream shop will boost other downtown business as well.

Albert J. Olson and a business partner began making their "homaid" ice cream at Knapp Dairy in Knapp, WI in 1923. Then, in 1944, Olson moved his family to Chippewa Falls to make ice cream and process milk at Olson's Creamland Dairy, which is still in operation today. In 2007, the Olson family sold the business to the Hunt family. Since the sale, the Hunt family has carried on the tradition of making ice cream in Chippewa Falls.