Olympic torch makes its way through the Chippewa Valley

An Olympic torch was run through the Chippewa Valley today as a part of the annual law enforcement torch run.

The event was brought to the Chippewa valley in the mid-1980s as a way to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics.

50 people took part in the parade including law enforcement from Eau Claire and Chippewa County along with Special Olympians.

After the parading of the torch, a celebration at Irvine Park allowed Special Olympics to raise money.

Karina Tonei, Director of Special Events, stressed the importance of law enforcement’s impact on the community.

"In our community, we rely on them because of security or emergency or contact information”, Tonei said. “So, it's important to give them the opportunity to give back by helping athletes in Special Olympics."

The torch will now make its way to Stevens Point, where the state’s Special Olympics will take place Friday and Saturday.