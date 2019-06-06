On 75th anniversary, local WWII vet shares why D-Day should never be forgotten

On June 6, 1944 160,000 allied troops including 73,000 Americans landed on the French beaches of Normandy to launch a takeback of Western Europe from Hitler's Nazi Germany. Better known as D-Day the event marked the beginning of liberating Europe and ending world war two.

On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, one local veteran who served in World War II is sharing what he remembers from that day back in 1944. Harold “Diz” Kronenberg of Eau Claire says he finished his tour of duty on June 5, 1944, the day before D-Day. Diz says he saw the ships carrying soldiers to land on the beach in Normandy as they prepared to invade. "There were ships all over....and so we looked at that and we couldn’t fly over them because they would have shot us down, we had to go way around," he said.

An estimated 6,000 American troops were killed, wounded, or missing in action on D-Day "D-Day was supposed to take place on the 5th - and they cancelled it because of the heavy ocean waves...so they were out ready to go," Diz says.

Diz recalls back in 1944 after D-Day, he and others got word that on the morning of the invasion Hitler was awakened and warned about the ships but didn’t take the threat seriously. "He said ‘oh that’s just a fake...and they were well prepared, they had hundreds of tanks and troops ....he was wrong, he went back to bed. True story,” Diz says. Diz flew 44 missions in World War two as a B-17 ball turret gunner on a B-17 Bomber. He says on this 75th anniversary of D-Day, it’s important to remember the significance of the event.

"There were so many people killed and what they sacrificed so we could have freedom, I think that’s the most important thing," said Diz.

Diz says he has a lot of respect for those who fought on D-Day. More than seven decades later he says there aren't many world war two vets around anymore, all the more reason he says to highlight the sacrifices they made in service to our country. At 94 years old, Diz is the last living member of his unit.