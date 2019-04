The fire chief for the City of Onalaska was cited during the weekend for driving while intoxicated.

A police report says Billy Hayes was pulled over early Sunday.

When asked to identify himself he said, "Yeah, I'm the fire chief."

Authorities performed a field sobriety test, which he failed. Hayes was then arrested.

Hayes was given a breath test at the Onalaska Police Department, which showed a blood alcohol level of .13, which is over the legal limit.