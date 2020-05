Onalaska City Clerk Cari Burnmaster says she will be retiring from her position and and announced her candidacy for the vacant 3rd District Alderpesron seat.

The Alderperson vacant seat position will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Burnmaster says she can offer a unique viewpoint when it comes to serving on the Common Council. She also says she has been a resident of Onalaska for 33 years and 19 of those years was working for the city.