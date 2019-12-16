Onalaska Mayor announces immediate retirement due to medical reasons

Early Monday morning, Mayor Joe Chilsen of the city of Onalaska announced his immediate retirement.

Mayor Chilsen served Onalaska for nearly eight years, first being elected in 2012.

He says he is retiring due to medical reasons, after nearly a year of doctors encouraging him to do so.

The Mayor says this is the hardest decision he has ever had to make.

Chilsen hopes the new Mayor will approach the job with high regard.

"I am hoping the new Mayor will give the office the love I have given it and the respect that it deserves," said Mayor Chilsen. "Maybe when my health returns, I will have a chance to return to this wonderful opportunity."

The council will next appoint a new Mayor for the remaining four and a half months of the term.

Until then, the city council president, Diane Wulf, will serve as acting Mayor.