Onalaska Police Department warns of car break-ins

We have received several reports of car entries that occurred in the City of Onalaska during the Friday Night/Saturday Morning time period. We would like to remind residents to secure their cars. It is also recommended you do not leave valuables in your vehicle when your vehicle is unattended.

If you believe your car has been entered or you notice suspicious activity in your neighborhood, please contact the Onalaska Police Department. Residents can reach our 24 hour Dispatch Center by calling (608)785-5940.