Onalaska Wendy’s fined after multiple restaurants violated child labor laws

Wendy’s in Onalaska is among many restaurants fined after an investigation found Manna Inc., a Kentucky based company, had violated child labor laws.

Officials found five minors working at the Onalaska location.

Investigation covered 99 Wendy’s and Fazoli’s restaurants in Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Manna Inc. violated the child labor requirements by allowing 14 and 15-year-old employees to work outside of legally approved hours and for more hours than allowed by law, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The company will have to pay a civil money penalty of $157,114.

