Onalaska appoints new mayor

The City of Onalaska Common Council in a unanimous vote appointed third aldermanic district person Kim Smith as Mayor. Mayor Smith will fulfill the vacancy created Monday December 16, 2019 when two term Mayor Joe Chilsen resigned for medical reasons. Her appointment as Mayor will fulfill the remainder of Mayor Chilsen’s term through the third Tuesday of April. Mayor Smith has a long history of public service in the City of Onalaska being first elected as an alderperson in 2004. Prior to her appointment as Mayor, she most recently served as Finance and Personnel Chair, Board of Public Works Chair and served on the Utilities Committee and the Sustainable La Crosse Commission. The Common Council voted not to fill the vacancy created in the third district by Mayor Smith’s appointment as that seat is up for re-election in April, 2020. Mayor Smith is “honored to have served with Mayor Chilsen and thank him for service. While the situation is unfortunate, I am humbled and grateful to have been selected by my fellow council members to serve the community in this new role.”