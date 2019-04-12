UPDATE: Onalaska assistant police chief retires after being placed on administrative leave

The Onalaska assistant police chief has retired after being placed on paid administrative leave.

Earlier, the city administrator confirmed with WEAU that Jeffery Cavender was placed on leave, but would not say why. Friday afternoon, the city said Cavender has decided to retire effective Monday, after over 33 years of law enforcement service.

Cavender was named in a police report detailing the OWI arrest of Onalaska fire chief, William Hayes. In that police report, the fire chief said he had been with Cavender before he was arrested.



ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -- The Onalaska assistant police chief, Jeffery Cavender, has been placed on paid administrative leave.

This was confirmed by the city administrator. He would not say why he was placed on leave, but Cavender was named in a police report detailing the OWI arrest of Onalaska fire chief, William Hayes.

In that police report, the fire chief said he had been with Cavender before he was arrested.

