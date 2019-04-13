Once Upon a Prom providing teens with prom items at no cost

It's almost prom season and an organization wants to make sure financial need doesn't get in the way of the experience.

Once Upon a Prom is a non-profit event to provide prom dresses and accessories to girls looking for an alternative to pay for them.

Any high school girl who completes six hours of community service qualifies to get a dress, shoes, jewelry, and hair & makeup for prom.

The event took place at Oakwood mall this year.

“There's so many girls that come in that wouldn't have the opportunity to go to prom if something like this didn't exist,” said Jennifer Rooney, co-founder.

More than 200 girls are expected to participate in the event.