One Fest holds worship service to wrap up festival

The 2nd annual One Fest wrapped up with a non-denominational worship service with a mission to promote unity.

The service featured the "One Fest Band" which was made up of a group of people from several different churches in the area. Festival organizers also come from different religious backgrounds.

"It's just enjoying something different," says festival director Heather Flashinski. "It inspires your faith and then hopefully you go back to your own churches and use what you learned from this service."

The service included music and listening to speakers.

While tickets were required for the previous days of the festival, admission for the Sunday service was free.

"We want people to feel welcome to come and join us and we want people to come all weekend but if you cant afford it the service is for everybody," Flashinski says.

The event also provided a Sunday service for those who camped out at the festival and could not make it back to their own local churches.

Flashinski says about 400 people came to the Sunday worship service with about 3500 attendees for all three days of the festival. She says since this year was successful, she hopes the event can continue for a third year in 2020.