One dead after crash in Taylor County

Early Saturday morning, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a one vehicle accident in the town of Browning.

The caller reported the vehicle had struck a tree in their yard and the vehicle was laying overturned on its roof.

Emergency responders found the driver trapped inside the overturned vehicle and unresponsive.

Once the driver was extricated he was transported to Aspirus hospital Medford.

The driver, identified as Zach B. Smola, 22, of Medford. Succumbed to his injuries and died.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the accident.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

