One dead after fatal crash in Town of Sigel

One person is dead after a crash in the Town of Sigel Sunday afternoon.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, the dispatch received a call around noon on Sunday of a crash between a dump truck and a car at the intersection of State Highway 73 and State Highway 186.

The sheriff’s department says the dump truck was traveling southbound on Hwy 186 when it failed to yield for a car traveling westbound on Hwy 73.

There were three passengers in the car and were entrapped in the vehicle.

A female driver and a juvenile rear passenger sustained severe injuries and were transported to Marshfield Medical Center.

The front passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dump truck driver sustained minor injuries.

No names have been released yet.

