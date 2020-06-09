One dead after jeep goes into pond in Polk County

One person is dead after a car went into a pond in the Town of Balsam Lake. Around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a Jeep submerged in the pond near the intersection of Highway 46 and 150th Ave.

Upon arrival, deputies and members of the Balsam Lake First Responder unit found the vehicle was unoccupied with the drivers’ door open and there was no sign of the driver.

On Monday, around 9:30 a.m. the driver of the vehicle was reported to still be missing and he had not returned home. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Game Wardens were asked to assist with their remotely operated underwater vehicle to search the pond. By 6:30 p.m. the Wardens located the driver in the pond. The body was located approximately 10 to 15 yards away from where the Jeep had come to rest in the water.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Balsam Lake Fire and First Responders, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office for their assistance. This incident will be under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Name will be released at a later time.

