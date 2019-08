It happened just before 3 pm Saturday in the 2300 block of state highway 46 in Cylon Township.

According the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, a person noticed a vehicle in a ditch. Emergency crews located 23-year-old Corey Peterson of Amery, who had been ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It is the 10th traffic fatality recorded in St. Croix County in 2019. The incident remains under investigation.