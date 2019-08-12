One dead, one in custody after stabbing in Barron County

One man is dead and a woman arrested after a stabbing in Barron County. The Turtle Lake Police Department says officers were called to the scene on the 200 block of Soo Avenue East in the village of Alemena on Saturday afternoon.

When officers arrived they found a man dead in the backyard. A short time later, officers found a female, believed to be involved and took her into custody.

The name of the victim or the suspect has not been released. Officers say there is no danger to the public.

