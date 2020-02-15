One driver killed after two-vehicle crash in Auburndale

On Saturday at approximately 7:08 A.M., the Wood County Dispatch Center responded to a two-vehicle crash in the Village of Auburndale. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, a van traveling west on U.S. Highway 10 collided with a pickup truck traveling north bound on County Road P.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the pickup was taken to Marshfield Medical Center for treatment. An investigation of the crash is currently underway. Names of the subjects involved will be released after the families are notified.

