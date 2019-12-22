Man hurt in Vernon Co. single-vehicle crash

The Vernon County Sheriff says 18-year-old Colton Fox was traveling south on State Highway 27 Friday just before noon.

According to the incident report, Fox was adjusting the radio when he drifted into the northbound lane. Fox over-corrected, crossed the center line, entered the ditch and hit a tree. He was trapped in the car, but was later removed by the Viroqua Fire Department.

Fox was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and then airlifted to a different hospital. The incident remains under investigation.

