MPD: Man arrested after 4yo picks up gun, accidentally shoots own foot

Madison police have arrested an 18-year-old man for leaving a loaded firearm out in the open - the same gun that a child accidentally fired into their foot Wednesday morning.

In an update Wednesday afternoon, the Madison Police Department said its Violent Crime Unit arrested Davon Johnson, of Madison, for leaving the gun within reach or easy access of a child, as well as felony bail jumping.

Police say Johnson was one of several adults in the home when the child picked up the gun. Violent Crime Unit detectives are continuing to investigate.

As NBC15 News first reported, Madison Police officers got a call around 12:30 a.m. for gunshots on the 5900 block of Jackson Quarry Lane. There inside a home, they found a 4-year-old with a gunshot wound to their foot.

That child was taken to the hospital, and police said their injuries are not life threatening. A firearm was accessible to the child, who was handling the gun when it discharged, which struck them in the foot.

Police were at the scene overnight investigating, and said there is no ongoing threat to the community. Officials did not recover a gun at the scene.

Officers said they've spoken to everyone on scene at the time of the shooting, but are waiting to talk to more possible witnesses during the day Wednesday.