One hurt in Vernon County crash

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday near Cook Hill Road, in the Viroqua Township.

The sheriff's office says the 23-year-old male driver was traveling west on county road SS when he lost control of his vehicle. After crossing the east bound lane and traveling over the center-line, the car hit a fence, before traveling a short distance through a field and crashing. Deputies say the driver was seriously hurt and flown to Gunderson Health in La Crosse. Officials say he was not wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.

