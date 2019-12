A Vernon County man is hurt after a roll-over in the Town of Webster Friday.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff, 40-year-old Cory Simonson was driving a Southwest Sanitation truck Friday morning on West Salem Ridge Road just before noon, when he lost control while going around a curve. The truck then overturned in the middle of the road. Simonson was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation.