One in custody after lockdown at Whitehall school

One student is in custody following a lockdown issued for Whitehall schools.

The district went into lockdown Monday morning after officials learned a high school student had allegedly made a threat. The district says in a Facebook post it was made outside the school and involved a firearm.

Law enforcement took the student into custody without issue. A search showed no weapon was on the school grounds

The lockdown lasted about 30 minutes.

A mass message was sent to parents stating there was no danger to students.

