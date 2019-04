A crash involving a tow truck and a motorcycle sent one person to the hospital on Friday.

it happened around 5:30 Friday evening near the intersection of Highway 85 and 37 in Eau Claire County.

three vehicles were involved. A tow truck, SUV, and motorcycle.

Officials say the driver of tow truck had a medical issue, crossed the center line, and struck the SUV and motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.