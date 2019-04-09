One killed in Lake Hallie crash

On Tuesday, April 09, 2019 at about 1:04am, Lake Hallie Police and the Chippewa Fire District personnel responded to a 911 report of a vehicle crash.

A single-vehicle was observed to have crashed and was burning. The crash had been reported by another motorist that drove past the scene after the crash occurred. After extinguishing the vehicle fire, the driver's body was discovered inside the vehicle. No other passengers were located.

The investigation has determined that a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu had been operated east bound on 25th Avenue in Lake Hallie at an extremely high rate of speed. 25th Avenue ends in a “T-style” intersection upon connecting with CTH-P. The vehicle traveled through the intersection and struck the natural rock wall face that is adjacent to the roadway. Once impact was made, the vehicle had severe damage and caught fire. No tire marks were located on the roadway pavement.

The 19-year-old registered owner is believed to be the driver and victim, however, that could not be positively determined until after DNA testing is complete. For that reason, no name will be released at this time.