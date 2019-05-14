One killed in Clark County head-on crash

One person is dead following a two-vehicle head-on crash in the Neilsville area on Tuesday morning.

According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, it happened on State Highway 73 by Schofield Road in the Township of Weston.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 just after 7:00 a.m.

When first responders arrived on scene, they saw two vehicles that appeared to have crashed into each other head-on.

One driver was flown to the Marshfield Medical Center. The other driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and were from the Neillsville area.

Names are being withheld at this time pending notification of family members.

