One person killed, one hurt in 3-car crash

One person has died, and another is seriously after a 3-car crash in Washburn County.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened Sunday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. on Boot Lake Road, just south of County Highway B near Shell Lake.

Investigators say a pickup driving northbound collided with two cars going south. The driver of one of the cars died, the driver of the pickup has serious injuries and was flown to a nearby hospital.

The victims names have not been released.