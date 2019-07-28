One last dance at The Pines

A 70-year Sunday tradition came to an end today in Bloomer.

Old Time Dance has been happening every Sunday at the Pines Bar and Ballroom since the 1940s.

However, due to a declining number of dancers, the owner of pines ballroom decided it was time to end the event. Owner Brian Schwab says typically about 40 people have been attending the dances. But Sunday, about 150 people came to the final Old Time Dance.

He says this isn't the end of the pines ballroom, just the Sunday dance.

The ballroom will continue to host weddings, banquets, and other community events.

