One man arrested after allegedly stealing squad car license plate

One man has been arrested for theft after police officers found him holding their squad car license plate.

Eau Claire Police arrested 59-year-old John Jensen after officers found him hiding something behind his back. Officers say the rear license plate for their squad car was behind Jensen’s back.

The incident happened Wednesday night around 10 p.m. when a patrol officer was stopped at 2nd Street and Vine Street.

Eau Claire Police want to remind people that “stealing license plates is never recommended, especially from a cop’s squad!”

