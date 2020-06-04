One man dies in crash after hitting power pole

One man is dead after a car crash in River Falls, WI.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office identifies the person killed as 60 -year-old Gary Urman of Prescott, WI.

Deputies responded to the crash on Wednesday at 4:34 p.m. on County Highway E near 690th Avenue in River Falls Township.

According to the report, Urman was driving his 1998 Buick LaSabre southbound on County Highway E when he lost control of his car, entered a ditch and struck a power pole.

Urman was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving measures failed.

