One person hurt in Buffalo Co. motorcycle crash

One man is hurt in a Buffalo County motorcycle crash on Friday.

51-year old Thanh Vinh Truong of St. Paul, MN suffered a head injury after his motorcycle went over an embankment on Hwy. 88 near County Road U in the Town of Lincoln.

The initial investigation from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Department states that the motorcycle missed a curve in the road causing Truong to go onto the shoulder, down the embankment and into the ground below. He was not wearing a helmet.

The accident is still under investigation.