One man is dead after a fire at a Sun Prairie apartment complex.

Firefighters responded to the blaze about 9:15 p.m. Sunday. After it was put out, authorities found a body in a second-story apartment. The victim was identified Monday as 40-year-old Charles Dean Cobb of Sun Prairie. Preliminary autopsy results show he died from injuries received in the fire.

The cause of the fire in the 16-unit building wasn't immediately determined. One other resident was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.