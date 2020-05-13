One new COVID-19 case and no new deaths in Winona County

WINONA, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported one new person in Winona County has tested positive with the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Winona County is 72, which includes 15 individuals who have died from the virus.

As the Governor gradually modifies the Stay at Home Orders, Winona County Health & Human Services stresses the importance of doing your part by helping to slow the spread:

• Stay home and away from others if you are sick

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or tissue

• Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water

• Avoid touching your face

• Wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are challenging to maintain (e.g., grocery stores, pharmacies, garden centers, and greenhouses)

• Stay at least 6 feet from other people in public

Winona County Health & Human Services begins contact tracing this week. Contact tracing is the process of talking to someone that tests positive with COVID-19 and contacting individuals they interact with to determine their potential level of exposure. By understanding who is exposed, small outbreaks can be managed and contained. Before this, MDH provided contact tracing.

Three Winona County Public Health Nurses will start making phone calls today to interview people who test positive for the virus. Winona County Public Health will train additional contact tracers as

well.

More information about coronavirus is available at

www.health.state.mn.us. The MDH public hotline at

1-800-657-3903 is open from 7 AM to 7 PM.

