One of the best meteor showers of the year peaks this weekend

The annual Leonid meteor shower peaks on Sunday. That means 10 to 15 bright meteors an hour. (Source: NASA/Bill Ingalls)
By  | 
Updated: Fri 1:28 PM, Nov 15, 2019

(Gray News) - This is a big weekend for skywatchers.

The annual Leonid meteor shower peaks Sunday night into Monday morning, NASA says.

That means 10 to 15 bright meteors an hour, if this is a typical year, according to scientists.

The moon may be a problem this time around.

It was a full moon Monday, and it’s still pretty bright. Because of that, the shooting stars will be harder to spot.

The experts say the best time to watch is between midnight and dawn.

Bill Cooke at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center suggests going to a location away from city lights, lying flat on your back and looking straight up for best meteor viewing.

No special viewing equipment is needed, just your eyes.

Leonid meteors appear to originate from the constellation Leo. That’s where the name Leonid comes from.

These meteors are pea- and sand-sized bits of dust and debris left behind by the Tempel-Tuttle comet.

It last crossed Earth’s orbit in 1998 and will be back again in 2031.

The dust and debris light up when it hits the atmosphere.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus