One-on-one with Gov. Evers about COVID-19

Monday Governor Tony Evers sat down with WEAU for a one-on-one interview over video chat.

It's been less than a week since the governor's 'Safer At Home' order went into effect in Wisconsin.

While Evers says it's too early to tell how much it is helping, he is confident it was put into place at the right time.

"It is important that they stay at home. This isn't just a pretend thing, this is a serious thing we have people dying. And the models out there, and the experience, tell us that as more people are infected more people are dying," said Evers.

More than half of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin are either in Dane or Milwaukee county.

But Evers stresses the importance of every Wisconsinite following the 'Safer At Home' order, even if your county has no confirmed cases.

"Eventually it will come to your town and that's the way this virus works. And it's impossible to say that it's only going to be southeast Wisconsin or south central Wisconsin that we're worried about. We're seeing an increase all across the state, we anticipated that would happen also," explained Evers.

While the 'Safer At Home' order settles in, Evers says the biggest challenge for the state right now is getting enough equipment, such as ventilators and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

"That's an ongoing issue, it's getting better but we're nowhere near where we want to be on that. It's a difficult situation right now where we go on the open market to find something and we get outbid by the federal government or another state," said Evers.

While the pandemic is going to get worse before it gets better, Evers says Wisconsin will come out on top in the end.

"We have to pull together, we're resilient people, we're Badgers right? And we're resilient people, we'll get through this but please stay at home," he said.