Medical event likely factor in Rusk Co. crash

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -- A Sheldon man is dead after reportedly losing consciousness while driving and crashing.
The one-vehicle, rollover crash happened around 4 p.m. Monday, April 27 on County Rd V at Marshall Rd, near Conrath in Rusk County.
Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers and deputies with the Rusk County Sheriff's Office responded.
Law enforcement officers say the driver, 49-year-old Andrew Bentley of Sheldon, died at the scene.
Troopers say a passenger in the vehicle said Bentley was unconscious before the vehicle went in the ditch and hit a tree, causing it to rollover.
The initial investigation appears a medical event is a contributing factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.