Medical event likely factor in Rusk Co. crash

A Sheldon man is dead after reportedly losing consciousness while driving and crashing.

The one-vehicle, rollover crash happened around 4 p.m. Monday, April 27 on County Rd V at Marshall Rd, near Conrath in Rusk County.

Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers and deputies with the Rusk County Sheriff's Office responded.

Law enforcement officers say the driver, 49-year-old Andrew Bentley of Sheldon, died at the scene.

Troopers say a passenger in the vehicle said Bentley was unconscious before the vehicle went in the ditch and hit a tree, causing it to rollover.

The initial investigation appears a medical event is a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.