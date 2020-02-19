One person dead, two others hurt in Pierce Co. crash

One person is dead and two others hurt after a crash Wednesday in Pierce County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, it happened around 5:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 63 at County Highway Y, near Spring Valley.

The initial investigation indicates a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old woman from La Crescent, Minnesota was going north on 63, crossed the centerline, and crashed head-on with a southbound vehicle driven by a 91-year-old man from Ellsworth.

A passenger in the southbound vehicle, an 80-year-old woman from Ellsworth, died.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.