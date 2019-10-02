One person dies after Chippewa Co. crash on HWY 29

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Chippewa County.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on Highway 29, west of 90th Street near Eau Claire.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a vehicle was going west on 29, left the roadway, and crashed in a field north of Highway 29.

The responding trooper attempted life-saving efforts on the driver who was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.