One person dies in rollover crash in Polk County

One person is dead after a crash in Polk County.

According to the sheriff's office, it happened just after 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 on Highway 65, north of the intersection of 70th Avenue in the Town of Garfield.

The dispatch center received a report of a one-vehicle rollover crash.

According to deputies, the vehicle was going north on HWY 65 when it went onto the shoulder, the driver over corrected, causing the vehicle to go in the ditch and roll.

Polk County deputies say the driver was thrown from the vehicle and died.

The person's name isn't being released yet.