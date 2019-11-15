One person dies following Colfax house fire

One person died Wednesday as a result of injuries he suffered in a Colfax house fire.

Colfax Fire Chief Don Logslett says Sam Buckley was taken to a hospital after a fire broke out at a home on Viking Drive. Buckley later died as a result of his injuries. Fire officials received the call Sunday night at 8 p.m.

Officials say a woman was able to get herself out through a window. She hospitalized with smoke inhalation and her condition is unknown.

Colfax fire officials are saying the home is a total loss.

State Fire Marshalls were called to investigate the call, but the damage is so bad they are classifying it as “undetermined”, according to Logslett.

