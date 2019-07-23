One person hurt after gas leak & reported explosion in Eau Claire

One person is taken to the hospital after a reported gas leak and explosion Tuesday in Eau Claire.

It happened around 5 p.m. at the Gyro King restaurant in the 300 block of Water Street.

According to Battalion Chief Joe Kelly with Eau Claire Fire Rescue, there was no fire at the scene but a strong smell of natural gas when crews arrived.

He says Xcel Energy responded, turned the gas off, and the area is now safe.

Kelly says they don't know yet what caused the gas leak or the extent of the victim's injuries.

Businesses in the area are back open. The Gyro King will remain closed Tuesday night.