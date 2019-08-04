One person hurt in truck & motorcycle crash in Monroe Co.

MEDIA RELEASE:

On Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:36 a.m., the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a report of a two vehicle crash on STH 33 and Nevada Rd. with injuries.

When Deputies arrived they found a 2006 Honda motorcycle, driven by Tracey McPhee (56) of Stewart, TN, was struck by a 2001 Toyota Tundra, driven by Dennis Muller (74) of Williams Bay, WI. Muller was signaling a left turn into a driveway and at the last moment saw McPhee’s motorcycle coming eastbound. Muller’s vehicle struck the motorcycle, where it came to rest against the guardrail. McPhee was transported by the Tri-State Ambulance Service to the Cashton High School where he was flown By Gundersen Air with non-life threatening injuries to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Cashton First Responders, Cashton Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance Service, Gundersen Air and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.