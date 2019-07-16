One person in custody after Tomah incident

One person is in custody after an incident in Tomah Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Tomah Police Department, officers were conducting an investigation related to criminal activities involving suspect David Hintz.

Hintz also had an active warrant for his arrest through the WI Department of Corrections

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the investigating officers received information Hintz was alone at a home at 605 Kilbourn Avenue in Tomah.

Based on violent contact history with the 25-year-old, the Monroe County Combined Tactical Team was deployed along with a trained negotiator.

Roads and sidewalks in the area were detoured around the 600 block of Kilbourn Avenue to help ensure the safety of community members.

The Tomah Police Department says around 2:15 p.m., Hintz surrendered and was taken into custody.

Police officers say Hintz later became uncooperative and assaulted officers trying to have him medically cleared before transporting him to the Monroe County Jail.

Neither Hintz nor officers were hurt during the incident.

According to police - Hintz's brother, Dalton Hintz, was arrested on June 26 after a multiple hour standoff with law enforcement.