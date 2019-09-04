One person in custody after man barricades himself in home

A male suspect is in custody after police responded to hung up 911 call at a home on the corner of Main Street and Margaret Street.

Eau Claire Police arrived at the home around 7 a.m. Wednesday. After talking with some residents they determined an agitated male had barricaded himself in the basement.

The crisis negotiation team spent nearly 2 hours communicating with the suspect before he was taken into custody. At this time, police do not know if drugs, alcohol or mental illness played a role in his behavior.

The area was closed off during the incident due to the high volume of morning travel, but is now back open. There is no danger to the public.

Police continue to investigate.

