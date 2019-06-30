One person in custody following Eau Claire incident Saturday night

One person is in custody following an incident in Eau Claire Saturday night.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, it started with reports of a threat on Third Street with a car driving by and pointing what appeared to be a weapon out the window.

Later, UW-Eau Claire Campus Police located a car matching that vehicle description on Water Street.

With the help of ECPD, one person was taken into custody around 10 p.m.

Police say an airsoft pistol was recovered. The person taken into custody could face charges for disorderly conduct and possession of THC.

Police are still looking for a passenger in the vehicle.

No names are being released at this time, and police say there's not threat to the public.

Police say there's no connection between the driver and the area on Third Street where the incident was first reported.