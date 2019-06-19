One person in custody following chase in Chippewa County

Chippewa Falls and Lake Hallie police officers responded to two hit-and-run crashes Wednesday, which led to a vehicle chase.

Officers chase a vehicle following multiple reported hit in runs in Chippewa County

Cell phone video from WEAU’s Neil Hebert near Casper Park captured the chase as it went by.

The incident started in Lake Hallie with a reported hit-and-run.

Chippewa Falls officers responded, and while patrolling the area, officers saw the suspected vehicle run a stop sign at the intersection of Canal and Main Streets and crash into another vehicle, and that's when the chase began.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department says the chase went to a dead end road and ended in a crash.

A 24-year-old man from Chippewa Falls was taken into custody.

Another person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

