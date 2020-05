One person is in custody in connection to a shots fired case in Eau Claire this past weekend.

Eau Claire Police confirms to WEAU the call came in just before 11 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 3300 block of Reno Dr. That’s just north of Melby St. and just west of Business Hwy. 53.

No other suspects are being sought at this time.

ECPD has announced more details during a press conference Tuesday morning.