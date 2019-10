One person is dead after a crash in Jackson County on Friday around 7:15 p.m. on I-94.

Wisconsin state troopers say a 49-year-old man from Hixton was driving west on I-94 when he entered the median and rolled onto the road.

Troopers say the man was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from his car

He was pronounced dead at the scene after live-saving measured failed.

The man's identify is being withheld at this time and the crash is still under investigation.