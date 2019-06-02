One person killed in Vernon Co. motorcycle crash

One person was killed after a crash in Vernon County on Saturday.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 35 just south of Spring Coulee Road in the Town of Bergen.

A release out Sunday says 61-year-old Michael Long of DeSoto was driving a motorcycle, when he struck a dog in the roadway and was thrown off. Long was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.