One person killed, two hurt in Ashland County crash

One person is dead and two others hurt after a crash in Ashland County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, it happened just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday on US 2, east of East Access Road near Ashland.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Ashland County Sheriff's Office responded to the two-vehicle crash.

Troopers say a pickup was going west on HWY 2 when the driver went into the other lane and hit a car in an offset head-on collision.

The 40-year-old male driver of the car was flown from the scene and later died at the hospital. A 63-year-old female passenger in the car, and the 18-year-old male driver of the pickup suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Names of those involved aren't being released at this time.